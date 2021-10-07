U.T. records 73 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Puducherry logs 48 infections

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death and 73 fresh cases on Wednesday.

Puducherry reported the sole fatality, taking the toll to 1,844. The toll by region is Puducherry 1,444, Karaikal 248, Yanam 107 and Mahe 45.

Puducherry logged 48 fresh cases, which were detected from 4,733 tests, followed by Karaikal (15) and Mahe (10). No new case was reported in Yanam.

The test positivity rate was 1.54%, the case fatality rate 1.45% and the recovery rate 98.04%.

76 recoveries

With 76 more patients recovering from the infection, the number of active cases stood at 639. Of them, 110 were in hospitals and 529 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has recorded 1,26,742 cases and 1,24,259 recoveries.

Meanwhile, 2,715 people took the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

The Union Territory has so far administered 10,32,254 doses, including 3,31,523 second doses.