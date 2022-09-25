U.T. records 68 fresh COVID-19 cases

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
September 25, 2022 19:25 IST

The Union Territory recorded 68 fresh COVID-19 cases and 59 recoveries on Sunday.

Puducherry logged 47 new cases, which were detected from 1,035 tests, Karaikal 20 and Yanam 1. No new case was reported in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 6.57%, the case fatality rate 1.13% and the recovery rate 98.61%.

The overall tallies are 1,973 deaths, 446 active cases, a total of 1,74,376 cases and 1,71,957 recoveries. Of the active cases, six patients are in hospital and 440 in home isolation.

Of an estimated 24.03 lakh tests done so far, over 20.38 lakh have returned negative.

Meanwhile, 3,678 people took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has administered a total of 22,05,274 vaccine doses till date.

