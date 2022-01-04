U.T. records 66 fresh infections, no death reported

PUDUCHERRY

04 January 2022 23:34 IST

In a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Union Territory registered 66 new patients in the data released on Tuesday. No death was reported.

Puducherry recorded 45 of the new cases, which were detected from 3,420 tests, followed by Karaikal (13), Mahe (7) and Yanam (1).

The test positivity rate was 1.93%, case fatality rate 1.45%and recovery rate stood at 98.38%.

With seven patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases stood at 214. This comprised 50 patients in hospital and 164 in home isolation. The cumulative toll in the Union Territory remained at 1,881 — Puducherry (1,469), Karaikal (251), Yanam (109) and Mahe (52).

The Union Territory has so far recorded an aggregate of 1,29,619 cases and 1,27,524 recovered patients. Of an estimated 20.53 lakh tests conducted till date, over 17.42 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 4,022 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered 14,10,815 vaccine doses.