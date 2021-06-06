U.T. records 640 new cases

PUDUCHERRY

06 June 2021 23:53 IST

Continuing a downward trend, the new COVID-19 cases declined to 640 in the Union Territory and the recovery rate touched 90% after several weeks, even while 15 deaths took the cumulative toll to 1,628 on Sunday.

Puducherry recorded eight deaths, Karaikal five and Mahe two.

The patients, including nine women, were in the 40-85 age range and seven had no co-morbidities.

The region-wise cumulative toll was Puducherry 1,307, Karaikal 192, Yanam 98 and Mahe 31.

The new cases, which were detected from 9,215 tests, were from Puducherry (470), Karaikal (136), Yanam (15) and Mahe (19). The test positivity rate was 6.95%, case fatality rate 1.49% and recovery rate 90.93%. With 1,138 patients posting recoveries, the active cases stood at 8,270 — 1,236 in hospitals and 7,034 in home isolation.

Meanwhile, 87 healthcare workers, 81 frontline staff and 4,204 members of the public took COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday.