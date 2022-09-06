U.T. records 62 COVID-19 cases

Puducherry logs 54 of the new cases

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
September 06, 2022 19:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory recorded 62 COVID-19 cases against 38 recoveries on Tuesday.

Puducherry logged 54 of the new cases, which were detected from 1,057 tests, followed by Karaikal (4) and Yanam (4).

The test positivity rate was 5.87%, case fatality rate 1.14% and recovery rate 98.72%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The overall tally is 1,969 deaths, 251 active cases (six patients in hospital and 245 in home isolation), a total of 1,73,094 cases and 1,70,874 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 23.84 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.19 lakh returned negative.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Meanwhile, 6,601 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 21,04,603 vaccine doses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app