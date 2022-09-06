U.T. records 62 COVID-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory recorded 62 COVID-19 cases against 38 recoveries on Tuesday.

Puducherry logged 54 of the new cases, which were detected from 1,057 tests, followed by Karaikal (4) and Yanam (4).

The test positivity rate was 5.87%, case fatality rate 1.14% and recovery rate 98.72%.

The overall tally is 1,969 deaths, 251 active cases (six patients in hospital and 245 in home isolation), a total of 1,73,094 cases and 1,70,874 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 23.84 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.19 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 6,601 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 21,04,603 vaccine doses.