U.T. records 619 fresh cases and 5 fatalities

PUDUCHERRY

21 April 2021 23:56 IST

283 patients recover; tally inches closer to 50,000-mark

The COVID-19 toll in Puducherry rose to 722 with the deaths of five more patients, while the case tally moved closer to the 50,000-mark with 619 people testing positive on Wednesday.

Puducherry accounted for four deaths and Yanam one. With this, the region-wise toll was 577 in Puducherry, 87 in Karaikal, 46 in Yanam and 12 in Mahe.

The new cases were detected from 5,607 tests carried out in 24 hours across the Union Territory.

Puducherry tops table

Puducherry accounted for 470 fresh cases, Karaikal 70, Yanam 41 and Mahe 38.

The test positivity rate was 11.03%, the case fatality rate 1.46% and the recovery rate 87.65%.

Following 283 recoveries in 24 hours, the number of active cases stood at 5,404, with hospital admissions crossing the 1,000-mark. As many as 1,036 patients were in hospitals and 4,368 in home isolation.

The total number of cases stands at 49,593, while there have been 43,467 recoveries so far.

Of an estimated 7.43 lakh tests carried out by the Health Department so far, over 6.73 lakh have returned negative. Meanwhile, the total number of people vaccinated in the Union Territory went up to 1,74,259, with 89 healthcare workers, 28 frontline staff and 960 members of the public taking their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours.