U.T. records 61 COVID-19 cases; jabs administered cross 20-lakh mark

The Union Territory recorded 61 COVID-19 cases against 19 recoveries, as the total jabs administered so far crossed the 20-lakh mark on Tuesday.

Puducherry logged 44 of the new cases, which were detected from 1,110 tests, followed by Karaikal (12) and Yanam (5). No new case was reported from Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 5.5%, case fatality rate 1.14% and recovery rate 98.68%.

The overall tally is 1,967 deaths, 306 active cases (eight patients in hospital and 298 in home isolation), a total of 1,72,483 cases and 1,70,210 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 23.73 lakh tests conducted so far, over 10.09 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 7,051 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 20,05,645 vaccine doses.