U.T. records 60 new COVID-19 cases

Test positivity rate stands at 4.58%,

Test positivity rate stands at 4.58%,

The Union Territory recorded 60 new COVID-19 cases against 82 recoveries in the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. Saturday. The new cases were detected from screening 1,311 persons. Of the new cases, 37 are from Puducherry region, 19 from Karaikal and 4 from Yanam.

The test positivity rate stood at 4. 58 %, case fatality rate 1.13 % and recovery rate 98.62 %. The overall tally is 1,973 deaths, 437 active cases, a total of 1,74,308 cases and 1,71,898 patients recovered.

Of the active cases, 7 are in hospitals and 430 in home isolation. Meanwhile, 4, 558 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 22,01,545 vaccine doses.