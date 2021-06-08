U.T. records 6 deaths, lowest in several weeks

The Union Territory recorded six COVID-19 deaths, the lowest fatality numbers in several weeks, and 545 new cases on Tuesday.

Puducherry registered all the six deaths, taking the cumulative toll to 1,644.

The patients, all male, were in the 56 to 85 age group, and four of them had no underlying morbidity.

The region-wise cumulative toll was 1,319 in Puducherry, followed by Karaikal (195), Yanam (99) and Mahe (31).

The new cases, which were detected from 9,092 tests, were from Puducherry (400), Karaikal (112), Yanam (24) and Mahe (nine).

The test positivity rate was 5.99%, case fatality rate 1.49% and recovery rate 92.02%.

With 938 patients getting discharged in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 7,147. Of this, 1,115 patients were in hospitals and 6,032 in home isolation.

The cumulative caseload in the Union Territory aggregated to 1,10,106 cases against 1,01,315 recovered patients.

Meanwhile, 96 healthcare workers, 58 frontline personnel and 5,112 members of the public took their Covid shots across the UT. The total number of persons vaccinated so far stood at 2,91,685, including 35,237 healthcare personnel, 22,494 frontline workers and 1,82,506 members of the public.