U.T. records 54 new COVID-19 cases

The Union Territory on Saturday recorded 54 new COVID-19 cases from 1691 tests. Of the total cases detected, 40 are in Puducherry region, 6 in Karaikal and 4 each in Yanam and Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 3. 19%, case fatality rate 1.18 % and recovery rate 98.69 %. The active cases stood at 216. Of the total active cases, 4 are in hospitals and 212 under home isolation. The overall tally is 1962 deaths, a total of 1,66, 263 cases and 1, 64, 085 persons recovered.

In the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m on Saturday, 868 persons got vaccinated, including 100 the first dose. UT has so far administered the vaccine to a total of 17, 35, 138 persons.