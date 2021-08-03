Puducherry

U.T. records 54 fresh cases of COVID-19, no fatalities

Drive intensified: A mobile vaccination camp was held in Puducherry on Monday.   | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The Union Territory reported no COVID-19 deaths for the second successive day even as new cases dropped to 54 against 92 recoveries on Monday.

The cumulative toll remained at 1,795, with Puducherry leading the table in the region with 1,422 deaths followed by Karaikal (230), Yanam (105) and Mahe (38).

Puducherry accounted for 41 new cases, which were detected from 4,395 tests, followed by Karaikal (2), Yanam (5) and Mahe (6).

The test positivity rate was 1.23%, case fatality rate 1.48% and recovery rate 97.74%. The number of active cases stood at 944 with 182 patients in hospitals and 762 in home isolation.

The Union Territory aggregated 1,21,059 cases against 1,18,320 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 15 lakh tests administered so far, about 12.9 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 aggregated 7,10,208, including 37,830 healthcare workers, 22,972 frontline personnel and 5,05,002 member of the public.


