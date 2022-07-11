U.T. records 54 COVID-19 cases

July 11, 2022 18:20 IST

Puducherry records 45 of the new cases

The Union Territory recorded 54 fresh COVID-19 cases against 42 recoveries on Monday.

Puducherry recorded 45 of the new cases, which were detected from 804 tests, followed by Karaikal (6) and Yanam (3). No new case was reported in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 6.72%, case fatality rate 1.17% and recovery rate 98.33%.

The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 843 active cases (9 patients in hospital and 834 in home isolation), a total of 1,67,714 cases and 1,64,909 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 23.09 lakh tests conducted by the health department so far, over 19.52 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 112 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 17,56,183 vaccine doses.