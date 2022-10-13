U.T. records 53 fresh COVID-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory recorded 53 COVID-19 cases against 26 recoveries on Thursday.

Puducherry logged 36 of the new cases, which were detected from 889 tests, followed by Karaikal (12) and Yanam (5). There were no new cases in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 5.96%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.76%.

The overall tally is 1,974 deaths, 193 active cases, a total of 1,74,990 cases and 1,72,823 patients recovered. Of the 24.18 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.49 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 1,183 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has, till date, administered a total of 22,46,238 vaccine doses.