U.T. records 51 new COVID-19 cases

The Union Territory recorded 51 new COVID-19 cases against 81 recoveries in the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. Saturday.

The new cases were detected while screening 711 persons. Puducherry region logged 32 of the fresh cases, followed by Karaikal region 15 and Yanam 4. No new case was reported in Mahe region.

The Union Territory’s test positivity stood at 7. 17%, case fatality rate 1.14% and recovery rate 98. 69%. The overall tally is 1,967 deaths, 296 active cases, a total of 1,72, 373 cases and 1,70,109 patients recovered. Meanwhile, 6,952 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has far administered a total of 19,88,071 vaccine doses.