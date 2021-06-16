U.T. records 5 deaths and 355 fresh cases

Puducherry

16 June 2021 02:36 IST

Test positivity rate falls below 4%

The test positivity rate fell below 4% as the Union Territory reported 355 new cases from 9,017 tests against 629 patient recoveries on Tuesday. The Union Territory also recorded five deaths, taking the cumulative toll to 1,696.

All the deaths were reported in Puducherry. The patients, all women, were in the 60 to 85 age segment, and three of them had no comorbidity.

The region-wise toll stood at 1,356 in Puducherry, followed by Karaikal (208), Yanam (100) and Mahe (32).

Of the new cases, Puducherry accounted for 265 cases, Karaikal 77, Yanam eight and Mahe five.

The test positivity rate was 3.94%, case fatality rate 1.5% and recovery rate 94.38%.

The number of patients in hospitals dropped to less than 750 with the active cases coming down to 4,668, including 741 in institutions and 3,927 in home isolation.

The Union Territory reported a cumulative aggregate of 1,13,192 cases against 1,06,828 patients recovered. Of an estimated 11.8 lakh tests, over 10.15 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 116 healthcare workers, 21 frontline staff and 6,446 members of the public took COVID vaccines in the last 24 hours.

The total number of people vaccinated so far rose to 3,31,164, including 36,545 healthcare workers, 22,670 frontline workers and 2,19,266 members of the public.