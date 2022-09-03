U.T. records 47 new COVID-19 cases
Test positivity rate stands at 5.4%, case fatality rate 1.14% and recovery rate 98.7%PUDUCHERRY
The Union Territory recorded 47 new COVID-19 cases against 62 recoveries on Saturday. Of the total new cases, Puducherry region recorded 39 , Karaikal 5 and Yanam 3. The test positivity rate stood at 5.4%, case fatality rate 1.14% and recovery rate 98.7%.
The overall tally is 1,969 deaths, 278 active cases, a total of 1, 72, 981 cases and 1,70,734 recovered patients. Of the active cases, 268 are under home isolation and 10 in hospitals.
The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 20,86,110 vaccine doses. In the last 24 hours ending Saturday 10 a.m., 7,837 persons took the jab against COVID-19.
