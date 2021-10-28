U.T. records 45 new COVID-19 cases

35 recovered in the last 24 hours

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory while 45 new cases were detected on Thursday.

Puducherry accounted for 34 new cases, which were confirmed from 3,614 tests, followed by Karaikal (7) and Mahe (4). No new case was reported from Yanam. The test positivity rate, case fatality rate and recovery rate were 1.25%, 1.45% and 98.19%.

With 35 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 453. The cumulative toll stood at 1,857, with Puducherry logging 1,453, Karaikal 250, Yanam 107 and Mahe 47. The UT has so far recorded an aggregate of 1,27,891 cases against 1,25,581 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 19.07 lakh tests carried out thus far, over 16.10 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 3,843 people took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.