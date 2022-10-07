U.T. records 45 COVID-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory recorded 45 COVID-19 cases against 38 recoveries on Friday. Puducherry logged 29 of the new cases, which were detected from 1,106 tests, followed by Karaikal (12), Yanam (3) and Mahe (1).

The test positivity rate was 4.07%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.76%.

The overall tally is 1,974 deaths, 200 active cases, a total of 1,74,822 cases and 1,72,648 recovered patients.

ADVERTISEMENT

While six of the active cases were in hospital, 194 were in home isolation.

Of an estimated 24.13 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.45 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 2,214 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 22,39,543 vaccine doses.