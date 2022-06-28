U.T. records 44 new COVID-19 cases

The Union Territory on Tuesday recorded 44 new COVID-19 cases from 1,785 tests. While 28 fresh cases were reported in Puducherry region during the 24 hours ending at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, 7 cases were reported in Karaikal and 9 in Yanam.

During the same period, 31 persons recovered from the infection in Puducherry and Karaikal regions, as per the data released by the Health Department.

The test positivity rate was 2.46%, the case fatality rate 1.18% and the recovery rate 98.67%. The active cases in the Union Territory stood at 247. Of the total number of active cases, 242 are under home isolation and 5 in hospitals. The overall tallies are 1,962 deaths, a total of 1, 66,358 cases and 1,64,149 recoveries.

As many as 850 persons got vaccinated on Tuesday. A total of 17,40,693 vaccine doses have been administered so far.