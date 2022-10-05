U.T. records 43 fresh COVID-19 cases, 72 recoveries

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
October 05, 2022 18:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory recorded 43 fresh COVID-19 cases and 72 recoveries on Wednesday. 

Puducherry logged 34 fresh cases and Karaikal 9.

The test positivity rate was 11.53%, the case fatality rate 1.13% and the recovery rate 98.75%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The overall tallies are 1,974 deaths, 218 active cases, a total of 1,74,753 cases and 1,72,561 recoveries.

Of the active cases, six patients were in hospital and 212 in home isolation.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Of an estimated 24.12 lakh tests done so far, over 20.44 lakh have returned negative.

Meanwhile, 335 persons took the jab against COVID-19 on Wednesday. The Union Territory has administered a total of 22,35,206 vaccine doses till date.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Puducherry
health

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app