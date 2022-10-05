U.T. records 43 fresh COVID-19 cases, 72 recoveries

The Union Territory recorded 43 fresh COVID-19 cases and 72 recoveries on Wednesday.

Puducherry logged 34 fresh cases and Karaikal 9.

The test positivity rate was 11.53%, the case fatality rate 1.13% and the recovery rate 98.75%.

The overall tallies are 1,974 deaths, 218 active cases, a total of 1,74,753 cases and 1,72,561 recoveries.

Of the active cases, six patients were in hospital and 212 in home isolation.

Of an estimated 24.12 lakh tests done so far, over 20.44 lakh have returned negative.

Meanwhile, 335 persons took the jab against COVID-19 on Wednesday. The Union Territory has administered a total of 22,35,206 vaccine doses till date.