Puducherry

U.T. records 41 new cases; no deaths reported

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory while 41 new cases were detected on Tuesday.

Puducherry accounted for 20 of the new cases, which were confirmed by 3,122 tests, followed by Karaikal (10), Yanam (2) and Mahe (9).

The cumulative toll stood at 1,857. Puducherry accounted for 1,453 cases, Karaikal 250, Yanam 107 and Mahe 47. With 42 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 453. Of this, 94 patients were in hospitals and 359 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has so far recorded an aggregate of 1,27,806 cases against 1,25,496 patients recovered.

Meanwhile, 10,709 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. As many as 11,12,237 vaccine doses have been administered in Puducherry so far.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 27, 2021 12:09:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/ut-records-41-new-cases-no-deaths-reported/article37181786.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY