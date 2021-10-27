U.T. records 41 new cases; no deaths reported

Active cases in Puducherry stands at 453

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory while 41 new cases were detected on Tuesday.

Puducherry accounted for 20 of the new cases, which were confirmed by 3,122 tests, followed by Karaikal (10), Yanam (2) and Mahe (9).

The cumulative toll stood at 1,857. Puducherry accounted for 1,453 cases, Karaikal 250, Yanam 107 and Mahe 47. With 42 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 453. Of this, 94 patients were in hospitals and 359 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has so far recorded an aggregate of 1,27,806 cases against 1,25,496 patients recovered.

Meanwhile, 10,709 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. As many as 11,12,237 vaccine doses have been administered in Puducherry so far.