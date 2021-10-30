Puducherry

U.T. records 39 fresh cases of COVID-19

Being on guard: As many as 11,265,80 people have taken the jab as on Friday.  

The Union Territory has registered 39 new COVID-19 cases from 2,786 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, ending Saturday 10 a.m.

As per data released by the Health Department, 23 new cases were reported from Puducherry, 10 from Mahe and 6 from Karaikal.

No deaths in six days

No death related to COVID-19 was reported in the last six days. So far, 1,857 people have succumbed to the virus in the Union Territory and 1,279,75 persons have been infected by COVID-19, data from the Health Department said.

On the vaccination front, 11,265,80 people had taken the jab as on Friday. Of the total number of people vaccinated so far, 7,259,56 got the first dose and 4,006,24 the second dose.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 30, 2021 10:01:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/ut-records-39-fresh-cases-of-covid-19/article37258677.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY