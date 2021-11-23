UT records 38 new COVID-19 cases

PUDUCHERRY

23 November 2021 14:07 IST

No deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the Union Territory during the last 24 hours, ending Tuesday, 10 a.m.

The Union Territory on Saturday recorded 38 new COVID-19 cases from 2,615 tests. No death related to novel coronavirus was reported in the UT during the last 24 hours ending Tuesday 10 a.m.

Of the total new cases, 19 are from Puducherry region, 10 from Mahe, 7 from Karaikal and 2 from Yanam.

Currently, there are 301 active cases, including 238 under home isolation. The death toll in the UT now stands at 1,870 and the total number of infected persons at 1,287,18.

Meanwhile, the total number of vaccinated people has reached 11,813,86.

To speed up the vaccination drive and to identify left-out people, the government has decided to rope in the services of Anganwadi workers and community workers, said a Health Department official adding that more vaccination camps are also being planned in the coming days.

On Tuesday, Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inspected the camps held at Kandoctor Thottam and Priyadarshini Nagar.