U.T. records 37 fresh COVID-19 cases

PUDUCHERRY

16 October 2021 00:03 IST

The Union Territory on Friday recorded 37 new COVID-19 cases from testing 3,256 persons.

No death was reported in the last 24 hours.

Of the total new cases detected, 33 are in Puducherry region and 2 each in Karaikal and Mahe.

As on Friday, there are 611 active cases, according to the data released by the Health Department. Test positivity rate now stood at 1.4% while case fatality rate stood at 1.45%. The recovery rate has increased to 98.07%, data revealed.

Vaccination

As many as 10,66,479 persons have been vaccinated in the Union Territory.

The number of people who have received both doses of the vaccine stood at 3,56,299 and the remaining 7,10,180 have got the first dose.