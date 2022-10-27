U.T. records 35 COVID-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory recorded 35 COVID-19 cases against 31 recoveries on Thursday.

Puducherry logged 20 of the new cases, which were detected from 858 tests, followed by Karaikal (12) and Yanam (3). No new case was reported in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 4.08%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.8%.

The overall tally is 1,974 deaths, 136 active cases, a total of 1,75,308 cases and 1,73,198 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 24.26 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.57 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 659 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has, till date, administered a total of 22,54,315 vaccine doses.