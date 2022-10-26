U.T. records 33 fresh COVID-19 infections, 32 recoveries

The Hindu Bureau October 26, 2022 23:22 IST

17 of the cases reported on Wednesday were in Puducherry. Mahe had no fresh case

A health worker administering COVID-19 vaccine to a person at a Primary Health Centre in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

17 of the cases reported on Wednesday were in Puducherry. Mahe had no fresh case

The Union Territory recorded 33 COVID-19 cases and 32 recoveries on Wednesday. Puducherry logged 17 of the fresh infections, detected from 825 tests. Karaikal reported 15 cases and Yanam one. Mahe had no fresh infection. The test positivity rate was 4%, the case fatality rate 1.13% and the recovery rate 98.80%. The overall tally was 1,974 deaths, 132 active cases, a total of 1,75,273 cases and 1,73,167 recoveries. While one patient was in hospital, 131 were in home quarantine. Of an estimated 24.25 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.56 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 364 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has administered 22,53,620 doses till date.



Our code of editorial values