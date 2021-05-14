U.T. records 30 deaths, 1,974 new cases

PUDUCHERRY

14 May 2021 23:55 IST

The Union Territory on Friday equalled the highest number of single-day deaths in the second wave yet as it recorded 30 deaths and 1,974 new cases.

With Puducherry reporting 24 deaths, Karaikal four and Yanam two, the cumulative COVID-19 toll in the Union Territory rose to 1,099.

The breakdown of deaths by region is Puducherry (889), Karaikal (118), Yanam (70) and Mahe (22).

The patients, including 14 women, were in the 30 to 87 years age range and six of them had no co-morbid conditions.

Puducherry accounted for 1,580 cases, Karaikal 224, Yanam 152 and Mahe 18. The new cases were confirmed from 9,148 tests.

The test positivity rate was 21.57%, case fatality rate 1.36% and recovery rate 77.12%.

With 1,088 patients posting recoveries in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 17,424. Of this, 2,127 patients were in hospitals and 15,297 in home isolation.

The bed occupancy status in Puducherry institutions was JIPMER (520), IGMCRI (369) and Covid Care Centres (738).

The cumulative total of cases in the Union Territory is 80,947 cases and 62,424 persons have recovered so far.

Of an estimated 8.98 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department, over 8.01 lakh were negative.

Meanwhile, 115 healthcare workers, 100 frontline staff and 602 members of the public took their first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours across the Union Territory.

The total number of persons vaccinated in the Union Territory to date stood at 2,25,587, including 33,435 healthcare workers, 19,796 frontline staff and 1,25,331 members of the public.