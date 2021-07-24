U.T. records 3 deaths and 98 new cases

Active cases in the Union Territory continue to decline

The Union Territory recorded three COVID-19 deaths and 98 new cases against 132 recoveries on Friday.

Puducherry registered two deaths and Mahe one to raise the toll in the Union Territory to 1,786.

Puducherry recorded 69 of the new cases, which were detected from 6,255 tests, followed by Karaikal (12), Yanam (4) and Mahe (13).

The test positivity rate was 1.57%, case fatality rate 1.49% and recovery rate 97.75%. The active cases in the Union Territory continued to decline and stood at 918, with 152 patients in hospitals and 766 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,20,101 COVID-19 cases against 1,17,397 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 14.54 lakh tests administered to date, over 12.40 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, the number of persons vaccinated against COVID-19 aggregated to 6,59,466, including 37,724 healthcare workers, 22,953 frontline personnel and 4,65,702 members of the public.

No deaths

Cuddalore district reported no deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday. As many as 71 persons tested positive, taking the overall tally to 59,889.

Villupuram district reported one death and 37 fresh cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 43,554The death toll stood at 338.

Kallakurichi district reported 41 cases, taking the overall tally to 28,718.