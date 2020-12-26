U.T. records 29 new COVID-19 cases; fatality rate decreases

Health Department screens police personnel deputed for Sani Peyarchi festival

The Union Territory has recorded 29 new COVID-19 cases from tests conducted for the virus on 2,973 persons on Friday. As per the statistics released by the Health Department, 15 new cases were diagnosed in Puducherry region, while 7 new cases each were recorded in Karaikal and Mahe region.

The new cases were detected from among 2,973 persons tested for the novel coronavirus in the Union Territory. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Department had tested 4,67,228 persons for COVID-19 in the Union Territory.

With the latest admissions, the active cases stood at 349, including 191 under home isolation. Of the 158 cases under hospitalisation, 54 are in JIPMER and 50 in Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute.

The case fatality has come down to 1.66% and the recovery rate stood at 97.42%. The overall tally in the region is 629 deaths, 37,914 total cases and 36,936 treated and discharged patients, the statistics said.

Meanwhile, the Health Department on Friday started screening of around 1,000 police personnel deputed for duty to conduct Sani Peyarchi festival at Thirunallar Saneeswara Temple in Karaikal.

A senior official in the Health Department said that all the police personnel and other staff deployed for duty would be tested for the virus. Wide publicity would be given on the temple premises about the need to maintain personal distancing norms and hygiene to prevent the spread of the virus, he said.

13 cases in Cuddalore

Cuddalore district reported 13 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the district’s tally to 24,583.

While 24,205 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 59.

The official death toll stood at 282.

In Villupuram district, 11 persons tested positive, taking the total number of cases to 14,928.

No fresh case was reported in Kallakurichi district.