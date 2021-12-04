U.T. records 28 new COVID-19 infections

Active case count stands at 294

The Union Territory on Saturday recorded one COVID-19 death and 28 new cases.

A 79-year-old woman with co-morbidities succumbed to the virus at the Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital at Thalassery near Mahe.

With the latest fatality, the toll due to COVID-19 has reached 1875. Data released by the Health Department revealed that of the total new cases registered, 15 are from Puducherry region, seven from Karaikal and the remaining six from Mahe.

The new cases were detected from testing 2514 persons in the Union Territory. Currently, there are 294 active cases, including 236 under home quarantine. So far, 1,290,56 persons got infected with the virus, data revealed.