U.T. records 27 fresh COVID-19 infections; Puducherry logs 17

PUDUCHERRY

24 November 2021 23:50 IST

No death was reported for the third consecutive day

The Union Territory on Wednesday recorded 27 new COVID-19 cases from testing 2837 persons.

For the third consecutive day, no death related to COVID-19 was reported in the Union Territory.

Of the total fresh cases recorded, 17 are from Puducherry region, five from Karaikal, four from Mahe and one from Yanam.

The overall tally is 1870 deaths. There number of active cases is 304. The total number of positive cases is 1,287,45 and 1,265,71 persons have been treated and discharged.