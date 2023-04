April 28, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Union Territory logged 27 fresh COVID-19 cases against 32 recoveries on Friday.

Puducherry recorded 18 of the new cases, which were detected from 653 tests, followed by Karaikal (6) and Yanam (3). No new case was reported in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 4.13%, case fatality rate 1.12% and recovery rate 98.81%.

The Union Territory has, so far, recorded a total of 1,77,315 cases and 1,75,207 patients recovered.