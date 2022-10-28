U.T. records 26 COVID-19 cases

Puducherry logs 17 of the new cases

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
October 28, 2022 20:18 IST

The Union Territory recorded 26 COVID-19 cases against 27 recoveries on Friday.

Puducherry logged 17 of the new cases, which were detected from 816 tests, and Karaikal nine. No new cases were reported in Yanam and Mahe in the last 24 hours.

The test positivity rate was 3.19%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.80%.

The overall tally is 1,974 deaths, 135 active cases, a total of 1,75,334 cases and 1,73,225 recovered patients.

While two patients were in hospital, 133 were in home isolation.

Of an estimated 24.26 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.58 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 466 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has, till date, administered a total of 22,54,798 vaccine doses.

