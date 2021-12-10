U.T. records 24 fresh infections

19 cases are from Puducherry region

The Union Territory recorded 24 new COVID-19 cases from 2,480 tests conducted in 24 hours, ending at 10 a.m. on Friday. Of this, 19 are from Puducherry region, four from Karaikal and one from Mahe. The active case count is 243 and test positivity rate is 0.97%. The toll is 1,877. There are 1,270,60 recoveries and the total number of cases is 1,291, 80.