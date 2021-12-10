The Union Territory recorded 24 new COVID-19 cases from 2,480 tests conducted in 24 hours, ending at 10 a.m. on Friday. Of this, 19 are from Puducherry region, four from Karaikal and one from Mahe. The active case count is 243 and test positivity rate is 0.97%. The toll is 1,877. There are 1,270,60 recoveries and the total number of cases is 1,291, 80.
U.T. records 24 fresh infections
Special Correspondent
PUDUCHERRY,
December 10, 2021 23:09 IST
Special Correspondent
PUDUCHERRY,
December 10, 2021 23:09 IST
19 cases are from Puducherry region
19 cases are from Puducherry region
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Dec 10, 2021 11:10:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/ut-records-24-fresh-infections/article37928508.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story