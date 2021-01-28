U.T. records 24 cases, one death

Puducherry recorded one more death due to COVID-19, even as it added 24 more infections to its case tally.
The death of an 87-year-old man, who had coronary heart disease, at Jipmer, took the Union Territory’s toll to 646.
As of now, 528 people have died in Puducherry, followed by 64 in Karaikal, 45 in Yanam and nine in Mahe.
A total 1,979 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The distribution of fresh cases is as follows: 21 in Puducherry and three in Mahe. Karaikal and Yanam regions did not register any new case.
Following the discharge of 36 more persons after treatment from various health facilities, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 282. Of these, 102 persons are in hospitals and 180 under home isolation.
The test positivity rate stood at 1.21%, case fatality rate at 1.66% and recovery rate at 97.62%.
The Union Territory has recorded 38,934 cases so far, while 38,006 patients have been discharged after treatment.
As many as 5.65 lakh samples have been tested so far, with the results of 5.22 returning negative.
