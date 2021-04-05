U.T. records 227 new COVID-19 cases

PUDUCHERRY

05 April 2021 01:05 IST

Active cases nearing 1600-mark

₹Puducherry recorded 227 new COVID-19 cases as the active cases approached the 1,600 mark on Sunday.

Puducherry accounted for 160 of the new cases, followed by Karaikal (63), Mahe (three) and Yanam (one).

With the discharge of 109 patients in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 1,592 cases in the Union Territory. Of these, 404 were in hospitals and 1,188 in home isolation. The test positivity rate was 9.39%, case fatality rare 1.61% and recovery rate 94.63%.

To date, the Union Territory has registered 684 deaths, a cumulative total of 42,359 cases and 40,083 recoveries. Of an estimated 6.80 lakh tests, over 6.27 lakh were negative.

Meanwhile, 560 healthcare workers, 2,465 frontline staff and 2,014 members of the public took their first shot of Covid vaccine.

The total number of persons vaccinated in the Union Territory stood at 80,198 — 28,163 healthcare professionals, 16,261 frontline workers and 35,774 members of the public.

Cuddalore district reported 79 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the district’s tally to 25,959. While 25,268 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 292.

In Villupuram district, 20 persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 15,609. Kallakurichi district reported seven positive cases, taking the overall count to 10,991.