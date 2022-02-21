U.T. records 22 new cases; TPR just above 2%

No death recorded, 234 persons take the jab against COVID-19

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory even as 22 fresh cases were detected on Monday.

Puducherry recorded 15 of the new cases, which were detected from 1,062 tests, followed by Karaikal (6) and Yanam (1). No new case was reported from Mahe.

With 78 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases stood at 363. Of these, 19 patients were in hospital and 344 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 2.07 %, case fatality rate 1.18 % and recovery rate 98.6 %.

The cumulative death toll remained at 1,960 — Puducherry (1,528), Karaikal (264), Yanam (113) and Mahe (55).

The Union Territory has so far recorded an aggregate of 1,65,619 cases and 1,63,296 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 22,03,622 tests conducted so far, over 18,48,948 returned negative.

Meanwhile, 234 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 15,69,840 vaccine doses.