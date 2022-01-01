U.T. records 22 fresh COVID infections

PUDUCHERRY

01 January 2022 22:33 IST

Active cases stood at 136

The Union Territory has recorded 22 fresh COVID-19 cases from 2,096 tests in the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Saturday. Of the total number of fresh cases, 12 are from Puducherry, eight from Karaikal and two from Mahe.

The fresh cases were detected 2,086 tests. The test positivity rate, which was below 1% for the last two to three weeks, had gone up to 1.05% now. The recovery rate stood at 98.44%, data released by the Health Department here said. The overall toll is 1,881.

The total number of active cases stood at 136. The overall number of cases was 1,295,00 and 1,274,83 were treated and discharged. The number of vaccinated people was inching towards the 14 lakh mark. As on Saturday 10 a.m., 8,357,75 persons received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 5,610,23 got both.

