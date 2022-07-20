U.T. records 212 new cases of COVID-19 infection

Puducherry records 176 of the fresh cases

Puducherry records 176 of the fresh cases

The Union Territory recorded 212 COVID-19 cases against 156 recoveries on Wednesday.

Puducherry recorded 176 of the new cases, which were detected from 2,494 tests, followed by Karaikal (35) and Yanam (1). No cases were reported in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 8.5%, case fatality rate 1.16% and recovery rate 98.09%.

The overall tally is 1,963 deaths, 1,276 active cases (25 patients in hospital and 1,251 cases in home isolation), a total of 1,69,353 cases and 1,66,114 recovered patients. Of an estimated 23.27 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department so far, over 19.68 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 2,278 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 17,68,679 vaccine doses.