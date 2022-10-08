U.T. records 21 new COVID-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory recorded 21 new COVID-19 cases from testing 747 persons in the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. Saturday. During the same period, 22 persons got recovered from the virus.

Of the fresh cases registered, 12 are in Karaikal region, 8 in Puducherry and 1 in Yanam. Currently, there are 199 active cases in the Union Territory. While five of the active cases are in government hospitals, 194 were in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 2.81 %, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.76%. The overall tally is 1,974 deaths, a total of 1,74,843 cases and 1,72,670 patients recovered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, 1,770 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the Union Territory during the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 22,41,356 vaccine doses.