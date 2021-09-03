UT records 2 deaths and 92 new COVID cases

PUDUCHERRY

03 September 2021 04:31 IST

The Union Territory on Thursday registered two COVID-19 deaths and 92 new cases from 5,195 tests. The deaths were reported from Karaikal and Mahe regions.

While an 85 year-old-woman succumbed to the virus at Karaikal GH, a 78-year-old male died at a private hospital in Kannur district of Kerala, near Mahe.

The overall tally is 1,815 deaths, 837 active cases, a total of 1,23,802 cases and 1,21,150 persons treated and discharged. As per the data released by the Health Department, so far 8,19,044 persons got vaccinated in the Union Territory.

Advertising

Advertising