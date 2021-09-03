UT records 2 deaths and 92 new COVID cases

The Union Territory on Thursday registered two COVID-19 deaths and 92 new cases from 5,195 tests. The deaths were reported from Karaikal and Mahe regions.

While an 85 year-old-woman succumbed to the virus at Karaikal GH, a 78-year-old male died at a private hospital in Kannur district of Kerala, near Mahe.

The overall tally is 1,815 deaths, 837 active cases, a total of 1,23,802 cases and 1,21,150 persons treated and discharged. As per the data released by the Health Department, so far 8,19,044 persons got vaccinated in the Union Territory.