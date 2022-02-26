U.T. records 2 COVID-19 deaths and 11 new cases

People wait in a queue to get themselves tested for COVID-19 at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute in Puducherry. File | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

February 26, 2022 22:16 IST

The Union Territory recorded two COVID-19 deaths and 11 new cases from testing 1,518 persons on Saturday.

While a 62-year-old man succumbed to the infection at Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences, a 64-year-old woman died at the Government Hospital for Chest Diseases. The number of people who succumbed to the infection rose to 1,962.

Of the new cases, five were reported in Puducherry and the remaining in Karaikal and Yanam. The test positivity rate dropped to 0.72% from 0. 83% . The case fatality rate stood at 1.18%, the Health Department said.

With 42 persons recovering from COVID-19 on Saturday, the number of active cases stood at 169. Of them, 155 are under home isolation and the remaining 14 are in healthcare centres.

Puducherry has recorded an aggregate of 1,65,701 cases and 1,63,570 recoveries.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, 410 persons took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 2,404 persons took the second dose and 61 had the precautionary dose. So far, 9,310,39 people have received the first dose and 6, 451,17 persons got both the jabs against the virus in the UT.