U.T. records 19 fresh cases of COVID-19 against 46 recoveries

Test positivity rate stands at 2.33%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.78%

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
October 14, 2022 19:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory recorded 19 COVID-19 against 46 recoveries on Friday. Puducherry logged 14 of the new cases, which were detected from 816 tests, followed by Karaikal (4) and Yanam (1). The test positivity rate was 2.33%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.78%. The overall tally is 1,974 deaths, 166 active cases, a total of 1,75,009 cases and 1,72,869 recovered patients. While three patients were in hospital, 163 were in home quarantine. Of an estimated 24.19 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.50 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 905 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 22,47,161 vaccine doses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app