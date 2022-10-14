U.T. records 19 fresh cases of COVID-19 against 46 recoveries

Test positivity rate stands at 2.33%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.78%

Test positivity rate stands at 2.33%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.78%

The Union Territory recorded 19 COVID-19 against 46 recoveries on Friday. Puducherry logged 14 of the new cases, which were detected from 816 tests, followed by Karaikal (4) and Yanam (1). The test positivity rate was 2.33%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.78%. The overall tally is 1,974 deaths, 166 active cases, a total of 1,75,009 cases and 1,72,869 recovered patients. While three patients were in hospital, 163 were in home quarantine. Of an estimated 24.19 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.50 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 905 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 22,47,161 vaccine doses.