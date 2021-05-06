U.T. records 18 deaths, tally stands at 1,510

While the test positivity rate stood at 21.11%, recovery rate fell to 79.99%

The Union Territory recorded 18 COVID-19 deaths for the second straight day as the cumulative toll crossed the 900-mark on Thursday even as 1,510 new cases got added to the overall tally in the last 24 hours.

Puducherry recorded 17 deaths and Yanam one to raise the aggregate of fatalities to 901. The patients, including five women, were in the 42-85 years age range. Of the patients, six had no co-morbidities while one was categorised as brought dead.

With this, the region-wise toll was Puducherry (737), Karaikal (96), Yanam (54) and Mahe (14). Of the new cases which were confirmed from 7,150 tests, Puducherry accounted for 1,190 cases, Karaikal 149, Yanam 129 and Mahe 42.

The test positivity rate was 21.11%, case fatality rate 1.35% and recovery rate 79.99%. With 779 patients recording recovery, the active cases aggregated to 12,430. Of this, 2,036 were in hospitals and 10,394 in home isolation.

The aggregate caseload in the Union Territory was 66,627 while 53,296 patients have recovered to date.

In Puducherry, the bed occupancy status was JIPMER (413), IGMCRI (344) and Covid Care Centres (845).

Of an estimated 8.31 lakh tests carried out by the Health Department so far, over 7.52 lakh were negative.

Meanwhile, 159 healthcare workers, 97 frontline staff and 582 members of the public took their first shots of the Covid-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours.

The total number of people vaccinated in the Union Territory stood at 2,08,731, including 32,700 healthcare workers, 19,203 frontline personnel and 1,56,828 members of the public.