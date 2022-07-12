U.T. records 165 COVID-19 cases

The Union Territory recorded 165 fresh COVID-19 cases and 93 recoveries on Tuesday.

Puducherry recorded 127 new cases, which were detected from 2,492 tests, followed by Karaikal (32) and Yanam (6). Mahe did not report any new case.

The test positivity rate was 6.62%, the case fatality rate 1.17% and the recovery rate 98.29%.

The overall tallies are 1,962 deaths, 915 active cases (10 patients in hospital and 905 in home isolation), a total of 1,67,879 cases and 1,65,002 recoveries.

Of an estimated 23.10 lakh tests done by the Health Department so far, over 19.53 lakh have returned negative.

Meanwhile, 1,132 persons took the jab against COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Union Territory has administered 17,57,360 vaccine doses so far.

Sixteen new COVID-19 infections were reported in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,582 on Tuesday. With a total of 56,327 persons having been discharged, the district has 92 active cases.