U.T. records 16 deaths, 815 new cases

The Union Territory recorded 16 COVID-19 deaths and 815 new cases against 950 patient recoveries on Thursday.

Puducherry registered 12 deaths and Karaikal four, taking the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,583.

The patients, including nine women, were in the 40 to 91 age group and six had no co-morbid condition.

The region-wise cumulative toll is Puducherry (1,277), Karaikal (182), Yanam (95) and Mahe (29).

Of the new cases which were detected from 9,034 tests, Puducherry accounted for 650 cases, followed by Karaikal (125), Yanam (29) and Mahe (11).

The test positivity rate was 9.02%, case fatality rate 1.48% and recovery rate 89.17%.

The active cases in the Union Territory stood at 10,015, of which 1,389 were in hospitals and 8,626 in home isolation.

The cumulative caseload aggregated to 1,07,114 against 95,516 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 10.76 lakh tests carried out so far by the Health Department, over 9.29 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 60 healthcare workers, 81 frontline personnel and 3,200 members of the public got vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

The total number of persons vaccinated in the Union Territory aggregated to 2,73,172, including 34,859 healthcare workers, 21,996 frontline staff and 1,65,301 member of the public.