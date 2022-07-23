U.T. records 155 fresh cases, one COVID-19 death

Number of people opting for booster dose goes up in the last two days: official

Number of people opting for booster dose goes up in the last two days: official

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death, 155 fresh cases and 196 recoveries in the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Saturday.

A 74-year-old person with co-morbidity died at a private hospital taking the death toll to 1,965 in the Union Territory. The region registered 155 new cases from testing 1,811 persons in the last 24 hours. During the same time, 196 persons got recovered from the virus.

Currently, there are 1,192 active cases and among those infected to the virus, 1,168 are under home isolation. Only 24 infected persons are treated as in-patients, data released by the Health Department revealed.

The test positivity rate was 8. 56 %, case fatality rate 1.16 % and recovery rate 98. 14 %. The overall tally is 1, 69, 929 cases and 1,66, 773 recoveries, the release said.

With the government focusing on precautionary vaccine dose coverage, the number of persons opting for the booster dose had gone up in the last two days. While the number of people opting for the booster dose was below 1,500 per day till Wednesday, the number started picking up in the last two days.

While on Thursday, 3,687 persons got the booster dose, the number of people who availed the precautionary jab on Friday was 4, 486. So far, 54, 810 persons got the precautionary dose. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 17, 83, 288 vaccine doses. , data revealed.

To further increase the coverage, the Health Department on Saturday launched a special COVID-19 precaution dose vaccination camp.. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy inaugurated the drive at the Government Medical College.

Director of Health G. Sriramulu said the drive would be held to increase the vaccine coverage in the Union Territory. The department staff would make door-to-door visits to find out the persons left out in the vaccination process. Even those who have not received the first dose would be advised to take the jab at the earliest, he said.